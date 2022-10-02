Scotiabank Raises Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to C$21.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.71.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 0.51. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.19 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.83%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -161.76%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

