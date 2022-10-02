Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 766,566 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,566 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.75% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $61,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,815 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 47,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,230,000.
Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance
DFAU opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $33.36.
