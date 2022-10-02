Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 766,566 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,566 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.75% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $61,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,815 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 47,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,230,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.