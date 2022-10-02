Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,378 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHC opened at $27.75 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

