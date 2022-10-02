Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $21,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,267,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after acquiring an additional 282,579 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 128,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 40,703 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16.

