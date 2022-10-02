Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $40,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 153,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 208,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,798,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $89.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.91. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.75 and a 1-year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.