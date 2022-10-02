Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $223.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.00. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

