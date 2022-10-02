Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 18,832 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,832 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $55.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

