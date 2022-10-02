Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 38,594 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,594 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $15,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 992.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $730,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $41.99 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.