Shard Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23.00 (SHARD)

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Shard coin can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shard has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Shard has a total market capitalization of $525,513.86 and $23.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002296 BTC.

About Shard

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

