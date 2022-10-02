Shardus (ULT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,357.00

Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, Shardus has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Shardus coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shardus has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $22,357.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- MXC (MXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006274 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00304607 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 94.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Shardus
Shardus (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Shardus
