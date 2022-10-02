Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharps Compliance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Price Performance

About Sharps Compliance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $170.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

