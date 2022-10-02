Shih Tzu Tops One Day Volume of $8,348.00 (SHIH)

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Shih Tzu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shih Tzu has a total market capitalization of $733,264.00 and $8,348.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shih Tzu has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu launched on April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Shih Tzu is www.shih-tzu.org. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shih Tzu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih-Tzu Coin was created with the sole purpose of serving the world. Unlike the Meme coin, it seeks to go beyond being just a Meme trend and create an impact on the life and care of “the man's best friend” using the blockchain ecosystem. Shih-Tzu came to life with a revolutionary vision to flip the crypto-sphere with the indispensable goal of bringing not just an actual value of being the first Meme coin but curating Meme + NFT projects interchangeably. It is a Meme dog coin, but in the “wallet of holders,” a different narrative is planted. $SHIH shares one of the most exciting action plans: the NFT collaboration of animal lovers and artists utilizing a swap product.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shih Tzu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shih Tzu using one of the exchanges listed above.

