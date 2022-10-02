Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $21.44 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,607.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 16.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 69.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.