Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Decreases By 10.4%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 457,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
4Front Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of FFNTF remained flat at $0.32 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,490. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. 4Front Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
