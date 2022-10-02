Short Interest in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Declines By 24.8%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 12,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 35,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 98.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.09. 1,521,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,640. The company has a market cap of $439.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.87. Amarin has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

