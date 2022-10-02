Short Interest in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Drops By 24.0%

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.2 %

DOX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.45. 826,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,495. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.43.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.