Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Drops By 31.6%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of AWLIF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 107,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,904. Ameriwest Lithium has a fifty-two week low of 0.50 and a fifty-two week high of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.67.
About Ameriwest Lithium
