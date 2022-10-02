Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Drops By 31.6%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ameriwest Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of AWLIF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 107,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,904. Ameriwest Lithium has a fifty-two week low of 0.50 and a fifty-two week high of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.67.

Get Ameriwest Lithium alerts:

About Ameriwest Lithium

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 275 claims covering an area of 5,500 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 312 claims covering an area of 6,200 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 847 placer mineral claims covering an area of 16,940 acres; and the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,859 acres located in Yavapai County.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriwest Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriwest Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.