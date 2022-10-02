Short Interest in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Grows By 51.9%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the August 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 23.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 557.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,619,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,421. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 123.89%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

