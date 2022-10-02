Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Increases By 18.7%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. 148,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,384. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
