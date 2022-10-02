Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Increases By 18.7%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. 148,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,384. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Several brokerages recently commented on APTO. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

