Short Interest in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Drops By 9.7%

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Athenex Price Performance

ATNX remained flat at $0.27 during trading on Friday. 655,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.08. Athenex has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 160.39% and a negative return on equity of 258.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athenex will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athenex

About Athenex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Athenex by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 584,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 98,400 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athenex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 310,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Athenex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 22,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Athenex during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

