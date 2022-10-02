Short Interest in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Declines By 14.0%

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 164,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Bankwell Financial Group

In related news, COO Laura Waitz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $49,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,960.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Laura Waitz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $49,035.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,960.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darryl Demos acquired 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,786 shares of company stock worth $89,727 and sold 2,500 shares worth $78,945. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

BWFG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.11. 10,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 15.28%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.98%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

