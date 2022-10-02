Short Interest in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Decreases By 17.1%

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 386,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Carlyle Secured Lending

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $42,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,255 shares in the company, valued at $933,146.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CGBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.44. 281,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,700. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. Carlyle Secured Lending has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 65.03% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 million. Research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

