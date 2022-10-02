Short Interest in Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Decreases By 15.0%

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Concord Acquisition Corp III

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter valued at $2,005,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 4th quarter valued at $2,381,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter valued at $4,343,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Stock Performance

CNDB remained flat at $10.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,417. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

About Concord Acquisition Corp III

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

