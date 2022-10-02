Short Interest in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Declines By 11.3%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the August 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 436,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

CBRL traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.58. 508,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,260. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $149.36.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.93 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 91.71%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.