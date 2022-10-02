Short Interest in DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Declines By 20.0%

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DriveItAway Stock Performance
Shares of CLCN stock remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. DriveItAway has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.29.
DriveItAway Company Profile
