Short Interest in dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Declines By 17.2%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 596,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

dynaCERT Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of DYFSF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. 13,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,933. dynaCERT has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

dynaCERT Company Profile

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

