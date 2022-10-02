Short Interest in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Increases By 16.3%

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,900 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 237,200 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Trading of EVI Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in EVI Industries by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EVI Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EVI Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in EVI Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in EVI Industries by 609.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of EVI Industries stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.15 million, a P/E ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 0.57. EVI Industries has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $38.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVI Industries Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised EVI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

