Short Interest in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Expands By 45.8%

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

FFBW Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FFBW stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,743. FFBW has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.

Get FFBW alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FFBW

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBW. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FFBW by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FFBW by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FFBW by 15.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.