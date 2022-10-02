Short Interest in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Drops By 6.9%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the August 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

FG Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FGF opened at $1.62 on Friday. FG Financial Group has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $7.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.74) million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at FG Financial Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FG Financial Group

In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 68,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $187,987.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,495,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,473.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG Financial Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of FG Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

