Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Declines By 10.7%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.0 days.

DBMBF stock remained flat at $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. 835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

