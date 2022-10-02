Short Interest in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Declines By 24.8%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 542,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Danske downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Down 0.8 %

FLNG stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,178. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. FLEX LNG has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 56.96% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLEX LNG will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

