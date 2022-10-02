Short Interest in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expands By 27.1%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,740,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 108,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE:F traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 71,688,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,183,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

