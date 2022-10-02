Short Interest in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Drops By 15.7%

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

Forward Pharma A/S Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. 5,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.