Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Grows By 52.1%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,400 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the August 31st total of 262,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 935,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. DZ Bank lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

NYSE FMS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.04. 674,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,333. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.