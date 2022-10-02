Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Decreases By 6.7%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ EFAS opened at $11.44 on Friday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
