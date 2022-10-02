Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Decreases By 6.7%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ EFAS opened at $11.44 on Friday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter.

