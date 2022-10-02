Short Interest in Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Grows By 13.7%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,200 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 1,574,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.6 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:CDDRF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. 24,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,128. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.54.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

