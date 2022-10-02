Short Interest in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Decreases By 20.9%

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 85,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Assurance Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,887,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after buying an additional 261,245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,374,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,194,000 after buying an additional 1,541,859 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after buying an additional 1,182,751 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,764,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 468,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Health Assurance Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 48,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,802. Health Assurance Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

About Health Assurance Acquisition

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.