Short Interest in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Decreases By 9.8%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,400 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 989,900 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

INmune Bio Stock Down 0.5 %

INmune Bio stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 52,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,689. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 9,233.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INmune Bio

About INmune Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 238.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 14.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.