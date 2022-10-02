Short Interest in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Decreases By 9.8%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,400 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 989,900 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.
INmune Bio Stock Down 0.5 %
INmune Bio stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 52,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,689. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 9,233.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
