Short Interest in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Drops By 12.5%

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Katapult

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the first quarter worth $2,171,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Katapult by 22.1% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,940,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 892,707 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in Katapult by 36.0% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 525,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Katapult by 174.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult Stock Performance

KPLT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 959,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,390. Katapult has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

About Katapult

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $53.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Katapult will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.