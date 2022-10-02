Short Interest in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Decreases By 13.6%

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 576,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 997,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Kiromic BioPharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Kiromic BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRBP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 309,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,002. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.49. Kiromic BioPharma has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.19.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.