Short Interest in Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Drops By 12.8%

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,100 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 288,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,511.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from 880.00 to 900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Komercní banka, a.s. Price Performance

Komercní banka, a.s. stock remained flat at $25.50 during midday trading on Friday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

