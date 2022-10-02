Short Interest in Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Rises By 33.0%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.6 days.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEFUF remained flat at $11.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. Leon’s Furniture has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $21.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

