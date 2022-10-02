Short Interest in Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Rises By 33.0%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.6 days.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LEFUF remained flat at $11.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. Leon’s Furniture has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $21.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leon’s Furniture (LEFUF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.