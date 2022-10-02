Short Interest in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Rises By 19.3%

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 883,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Loyalty Ventures Stock Down 10.4 %

LYLT stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Loyalty Ventures has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Loyalty Ventures alerts:

Institutional Trading of Loyalty Ventures

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Loyalty Ventures

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

(Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loyalty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyalty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.