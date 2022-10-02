Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Rises By 51.4%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Marui Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Marui Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51. Marui Group has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $41.82.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.19 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 8.77%.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the rental and the management of commercial property, purchasing and sale of clothes and accessories, space production, advertising, fashion distribution, general building management, etc.; and provision of credit card services, cash advance services, rent guarantee services, information system services, real estate rental, etc.

