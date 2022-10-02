Short Interest in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Rises By 16.5%

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 5,650,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.74. 3,629,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,157. The company has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.11.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,727,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,087,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

