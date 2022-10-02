Short Interest in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Drops By 16.1%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 12,899,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,926,793.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,469,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,249,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of MediaCo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MediaCo stock. Standard General L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,931 shares during the period. MediaCo accounts for 0.2% of Standard General L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Standard General L.P. owned 4.08% of MediaCo worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MediaCo Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:MDIA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.82. 7,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,523. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. MediaCo has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

