Short Interest in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Expands By 14.4%

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,750,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 26,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,175. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.02.

NASDAQ:META opened at $135.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.00. The stock has a market cap of $364.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

