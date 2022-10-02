Short Interest in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Drops By 26.7%

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Mynaric

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mynaric stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,068 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Mynaric worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Mynaric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Mynaric from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Mynaric Price Performance

Mynaric Company Profile

MYNA traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,990. Mynaric has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

(Get Rating)

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.