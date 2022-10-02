Short Interest in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Decreases By 22.3%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NBB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.69. 76,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,349. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $23.21.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $328,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

