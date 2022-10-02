Short Interest in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Increases By 34.6%

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43,747 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth $1,434,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 9,281.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,359,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,422 shares during the period.

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,261. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.58%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

